“Izaiah is a downhill, playmaking guard who will thrive in the pick-n-roll,” Otzelberger said. “He’s got the ability to make plays at the rim and set up teammates. Izaiah is an elite rebounder from the guard position and will impact us with his leadership and toughness.”
Brockington reached double figures 18 times in last season’s shortened schedule, which included a season-high 24 points against Virginia Tech. He scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half to lead Penn State to a win over Iowa.
