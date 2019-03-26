AMES, Iowa — Cam Lard’s career at Iowa State has come to an end after two up-and-down seasons with the Cyclones.

Iowa State announced on Tuesday that Lard, who recently finished his sophomore season, will leave the program to pursue other basketball opportunities.

Lard flourished after a redshirt season, averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds in 2017-18. But some off-court issues led the Cyclones to send Lard to a treatment facility in the offseason. Lard was suspended for seven games to start this season and junior transfer Michael Jacobson earned Lard’s starting spot.

The 6-foot-9 Louisiana native averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds off the bench in 2018-19.

Coach Steve Prohm says “we appreciate the efforts that Cameron gave to our program” and he’s made “great strides and we certainly wish him well.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.