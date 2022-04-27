Cyclones' Otzelberger promotes Schmidt to assistant coach

AMES, Iowa — Nate Schmidt has been promoted from recruiting and player development coordinator to assistant coach at Iowa State.
“I am deeply honored and excited for this new opportunity and to continue to build upon our first-year success in Ames,” Schmidt said. “Coach Otzelberger has been a mentor of mine for many years, and I am grateful for the chance to continue to work with him and our outstanding staff.”
Otzelberger also announced that former Northern Iowa assistant coach Erik Crawford has been named the director of player development and graduate assistant Mo Ba has been promoted to assistant director of player development.
