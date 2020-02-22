Iowa, which reached 100 points for the fourth time this season and surpassed 90 for the third consecutive game, took care of the Nittany Lions (7-20, 1-15), who have lost 12 straight, quickly, en route to its 35th straight win at home.
Up 22-16 entering the second quarter, an 18-3 run broke it open and when Iowa closed with a 7-0 surge it was 49-26 at halftime.
Three straight Czinano buckets and a 10-0 run started the second half and the Hawkeyes kept rolling, finshing with 10 3-pointers, 27 assists, a plus-14 rebounding advantage, 30 points off 22 turnovers and 55% shooting.
Kamaria McDaniel scored 22 points for Penn State, which shot 33%, and Siyeh Frazier adding 14.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.