Behind second-year assistant Todd Johnston, 29, Fort Hays State never trailed and led by 21, 71-50, after Hemmeke hit a 3-pointer with 7:07 to play.
“This was very, very disappointing and sad for our program,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said.
The game came on the 83rd anniversary of the first-ever meeting between the Tigers and Wildcats Fort Hays State won that 1936 game 47-25 and the Tigers won again in 1938. The next three regular-season games were won by Kansas State in 1946, 1947 and 2009.
Mike McGuirl led Kansas State (1-4) with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including four 3-pointers, but his teammates went 0-15 behind the arc and 14 of 15 overall. The Wildcats were also outrebounded 34-26 and outscored in the paint 36-30.
Fort Hays’ lead went from seven to 13 points in the second half until a 9-0 run at the midpoint made it 68-49 with 9:03 to go.
Fort Hays has nine 20-win seasons and seven trips to the NCAA Division II tournament in Johnson’s 19 seasons. They lost their first three games this season by a total of eight points.
