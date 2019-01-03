BALTIMORE — Deaquan Williams scored 16 points, Cameron Campbell added 15 and Division II Lincoln (Pa) took the lead with a late 10-0 run and held on to upset Morgan State 77-75 on Thursday.

Zahrion Blue’s two free throws with 25 seconds left put the Lions on top 75-70. Cameron Martez hit a pair of free throws with 20.4 seconds left to end a four-minute dry spell in which the Bears missed seven shots. Campbell got free for a layup but Sherwyn Devonish quickly answered for Morgan State with a 3-point play to make it 77-75 with seven seconds to go.

Lincoln missed two free throws after a quick foul at 6.6 seconds but the Bears turned it over with less than two seconds remaining.

Neither team led by more than six points and there were 11 lead changes and nine ties. The game, an exhibition for the Lions, was originally scheduled Nov. 15 but rescheduled due to bad weather.

Sherwyn Devonish made 11 of 11 free throws and scored 17 points for Morgan State (5-8), which was 27 of 27 from the line. Stanley Davis added 16 points.

