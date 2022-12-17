da Silva and Colorado host Northern Colorado

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Colorado Bears (5-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Northern Colorado Bears after Tristan da Silva scored 25 points in Colorado’s 84-60 win against the North Alabama Lions. The Buffaloes have gone 4-1 in home games. Colorado averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bears are 2-3 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.3 points for Northern Colorado.

