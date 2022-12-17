da Silva and Colorado host Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (5-5) at Colorado Buffaloes (6-5, 0-2 Pac-12)
The Bears are 2-3 on the road. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 16.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Daylen Kountz is averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bears. Dalton Knecht is averaging 17.3 points for Northern Colorado.
