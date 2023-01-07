da Silva and Hawaii host CSU Fullerton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (12-3, 3-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-7, 2-1 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Fullerton -3; over/under is 121 BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Bernardo da Silva scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 62-49 win against the UCSD Tritons.

The Titans have gone 6-1 at home. CSU Fullerton is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-0 in Big West play. Hawaii scores 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16.4 points for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Noel Coleman is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Kamaka Hepa is averaging 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

