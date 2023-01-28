da Silva leads Colorado against Oregon State after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado Buffaloes (12-10, 4-7 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-13, 2-8 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Oregon State Beavers after Tristan da Silva scored 23 points in Colorado’s 75-69 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Beavers have gone 7-4 at home. Oregon State ranks fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.3% from downtown, led by Michael Rataj shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.

The Buffaloes have gone 4-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, while averaging 12.3 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. is shooting 45.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for Oregon State.

KJ Simpson is averaging 16.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

