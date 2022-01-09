Jabari Walker had 11 points and tied his career high with 13 rebounds — his seventh double-double of the season — for Colorado (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12).
Cole Bajema and Daejon Davis made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Washington (6-7, 1-2 Pac-12) an 18-16 lead midway through the first half but da Silva scored 10 points as the Buffaloes used a 23-10 run over the final 9 minutes to take a 39-28 lead at halftime.
Terrell Brown Jr. scored seven points and Bajema hit two 3-pointers in a 13-3 spurt that pulled the Huskies within five points with about 12 minutes to play but Colorado scored 11 of the next 13 points to make it 59-45 about 4 minutes later and the Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way.
Bajema made a career-high six 3-pointers on seven attempts and finished with a career-best 18 points for Washington. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 16 points and Brown scored 12.
Colorado outrebounded the Huskies 47-27.
___
