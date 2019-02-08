CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oscar da Silva tied a career-high with 23 points and had nine rebounds and seven assists as Stanford handled Oregon State 83-60 on Thursday night.

Josh Sharma added 20 points and eight rebounds and Daejon Davis had 11 points with three 3-pointers for the Cardinal (12-10, 5-5), who have won four of their last five.

Tres Tinkle scored 16 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 points for the Beavers (14-8, 6-4).

Stanford shot 54 percent, including 8 for 15 on 3-pointers, compared to 38 percent and 1 for 12 from long range for Oregon State.

The Cardinal also outrebounded the Beavers 41-26.

Stanford went on an 11-2 run, fueled by two Davis 3-pointers, to take a 20-10 lead at the 12:39 mark.



Stanford’s KZ Okpala (0) pivots past Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Amanda Loman/Associated Press)

A 9-2 surge, capped by a Bryce Willis lay-up with 2:20 left in the first half, put the Cardinal ahead 46-27.

Stanford led 48-35 at the break.

Both teams struggled on offense at times in the second half, with Oregon State going more than eight minutes without a field goal.

An 11-2 run, capped by a Marcus Sheffield 3-pointer, put the Cardinal ahead 71-52 with 4:28 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: Davis, the team’s starting point guard, left the game early in the second half and did not return after suffering an apparent head injury during a collision with an Oregon State player. He played only 13 minutes. . Sharma came into the game leading the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 66.4 percent. He shot 8 for 10 on the night, as well as 4 for 5 on free throws.

Oregon State: The Beavers could have put themselves in sole possession of second place in the Pac-12 with a win. . Oregon State entered the game leading the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 47 percent.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Oregon on Sunday.

Oregon State: Hosts California on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.