Da Silva, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, was 10-of-18 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds for his third straight double-double. Ziaire Williams added 16 points and Jaiden Delaire 10. Stanford was only 3 of 17 from beyond the arc but outscored the Cougars 42-14 in the paint.
Jakimovski scored a career-high 19 points and Isaaac Bonton had 18 points with seven assists for the Cougars, who shot 46% from the arc (11 of 24) but committed a season-high 17 turnovers. The Cougars’ third-leading scorer (and their perimeter stopper on defense), Noah Williams, sat out the second half after taking a hard fall on a layup attempt he was fouled on.
Stanford (8-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won nine straight over WSU (9-2, 2-2).
The game was played at the Golden State Warriors’ G-League facility after the game was moved off the Stanford campus due to county COVID-19 restrictions.
