Dae Dae Hunter helps Liberty run over Old Dominion 38-24

NORFOLK, Va. — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 121 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Liberty to a 38-24 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Hunter carried the ball 15 times that included touchdown runs of 29 and 32 yards. In the fourth quarter, Hunter caught a screen pass from Johnathan Bennett and then broke a tackle, ran to the opposite side of the field and into the end zone to cap a 99-yard drive. The 41-yard catch-and-run ended the scoring with 6:55 remaining.