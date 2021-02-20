Taylor Funk added 20 points, and the redshirt junior now is just 15 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
Christian Ray had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Explorers (8-14, 5-10), who now have dropped four straight
Jhamir Brickus added 17 points, six assists and five steals. Sherif Kenney had 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Hawks evened the season series against the Explorers with the win. La Salle defeated Saint Joseph’s 90-83 on Jan. 18.
