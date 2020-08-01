Mahoney averaged 12 points and 3.1 rebounds after becoming eligible in December. He scored in double figures in 14 of 21 games, helping the Bluejays win 16 of those games. Mahoney shot a league-leading 89.8% on free throws in Big East play.
Jefferson averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while starting 29 of 30 games.
“I felt like it was the best thing to do, especially with all that is going on with the coronavirus,” Jefferson said. “I think it’s the best decision to withdraw my name and keep my eligibility safe.”
Creighton finished 24-7, won a share of the Big East title and was ranked No. 7 in the final Associated Press Top 25.
