Mississippi State shot 58%, scored 26 points off 21 turnovers and outscored the Gators in the paint 50-24 and 26-3 on fast breaks.
Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs had 15 points each for Florida, which shot 20% and was just 3 of 16 from the arc.
The Bulldogs ended the first quarter with six straight points and extended the run to 17-0 on its way to a 55-24 halftime lead.
