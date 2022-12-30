Daniels and Villanova host Marquette

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marquette Golden Eagles (10-4, 2-1 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (7-6, 1-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the Marquette Golden Eagles after Caleb Daniels scored 23 points in Villanova’s 74-66 loss to the UConn Huskies. The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Villanova ranks fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 in Big East play. Marquette is eighth in the Big East giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Wildcats and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Tyler Kolek is averaging 9.4 points, 7.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

