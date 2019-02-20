RALEIGH, N.C. — Devon Daniels had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Boston College 89-80 in overtime Wednesday night.

Torin Dorn added 17 points for the Wolfpack (19-8, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew a 14-point second-half lead and had to survive BC’s shot for the win at the end of regulation. But N.C. State ran off the first seven points of the extra period, getting a 3-point play from C.J. Bryce on a reverse layup through contact followed by Daniels’ stickback and Dorn’s tough hanging shot.

Daniels followed with a 3-pointer a short time later for an 83-75 lead with 2:11 left, a margin that would not get closer than seven points again.

Nik Popovic scored 18 points for the Eagles (13-12, 4-9), who trailed 64-51 with about 11½ minutes left before using a 16-0 run to turn this into a fight to the horn.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: BC had arrived with momentum with wins against Pittsburgh and Miami, then climbed back in this one when it threatened to get away from the Eagles. But Ky Bowman’s missed 3-pointer to close regulation ended up being their last best chance, with N.C. State controlling the extra period from the start. It didn’t help that the Eagles had to play after halftime without Jordan Chatman, the team’s No. 3 scorer (13.8 points) who left shortly before the break with an apparent hand injury.

N.C. State: Kevin Keatts’ club is trying to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume as it goes through the final weeks of the regular season. Losing this one would’ve been a blow, but Daniels, Dorn and Bryce (17 points) helped the Wolfpack hang on.

UP NEXT

Boston College: The Eagles visit Clemson on Saturday.

N.C. State: Wake Forest visits the Wolfpack on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.