Daniels has 20, New Hampshire downs NJIT 74-67 in OT

NEWARK, N.J. — Clarence O. Daniels II had 20 points in New Hampshire’s 74-67 overtime victory against NJIT on Wednesday night.
The Highlanders (6-15, 3-5) were led in scoring by Raheim Sullivan, who finished with 14 points and four assists. NJIT also got 12 points and three blocks from Mekhi Gray. In addition, Kevin Osawe had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. New Hampshire visits Bryant while NJIT visits UMass-Lowell.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.