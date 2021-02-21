Michael Weathers had 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (7-8, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Galen Alexander scored 19 and Justin Hopkins 14.
The Panthers also beat Texas Southern on Jan. 11, 71-67.
