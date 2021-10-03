Rachaad White rushed for two TDs, including a 49-yard score early in the third quarter to extend Arizona State’s lead to 32-23. The Sun Devils led by one at halftime before the senior spun out of an attempted tackle by Qwuantrezz Knight, changed direction and then went up the left sideline before avoiding a diving Alex Johnson at the 5 and then lunging over the pylon. The Sun Devils were then successful on the 2-point conversion on DeaMonte Trayanum’s run.