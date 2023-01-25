Daniels leads Jacksonville State against Lipscomb after 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Lipscomb Bisons (13-8, 5-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7 ASUN) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the Lipscomb Bisons after Peyton Daniels scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 87-81 loss to the Stetson Hatters. The Gamecocks are 6-3 on their home court. Jacksonville State gives up 70.9 points and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Bisons are 5-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb scores 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks and Bisons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Skyelar Potter is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Advertisement

Jacob Ognacevic is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bisons. Trae Benham is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article