Prairie View posted a season-high 23 assists.
Nicholas Jones had 11 points for the Golden Lions (3-18, 2-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Markedric Bell added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Shaun Doss Jr. had seven rebounds.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-56 on Jan. 25.
