Deshaw Andrews scored 17 points to lead Alcorn State (1-4), which made 8 of 15 3-point attempts. Corey Tillery added 15 points and Troymain Crosby had 11 for the Braves.

The Wolfpack led 44-32 at halftime and opened the second half with a 13-4 spurt to pull away.

N.C. State never led by fewer than eight points after its 11-0 run to start the game.

BIG PICTURE

Alcorn State: The Braves were short-handed with preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference pick Maurice Howard sidelined by injury for the second consecutive game. But they fought to get back into the game after trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half, responding with a 12-1 spurt late in the half.

N.C. State: It was another uneven effort for the Wolfpack, who still haven’t put together 40 minutes of consistent effort and efficiency this season. After scoring on 13 of 15 possessions during one stretch in the first half, N.C. State managed just six points in the final six minutes before halftime.

UP NEXT

Alcorn State: The Braves host NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake in their second home game of the season.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack return to PNC Arena on Saturday afternoon to host Little Rock and conclude their season-opening six-game homestand.

