Daniels, New Hampshire Wildcats square off against the Albany (NY) Great Danes

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-7) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (5-10) Albany, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -2; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and the Albany (NY) Great Danes host Clarence O. Daniels II and the New Hampshire Wildcats. The Great Danes have gone 2-1 in home games. Albany (NY) is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 1-5 on the road. New Hampshire is third in the America East with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Daniels averaging 11.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drumgoole is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Great Danes. Da’Kquan Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Daniels is averaging 16 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

