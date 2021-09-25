Georgia: Smart was able to smother Vanderbilt almost literally. Bennett finished with 151 yards and a TD as the backup quarterback. Nine different Bulldogs had at least one rush, while nine different Bulldogs caught at least one pass. ... Bowers became the first Bulldogs’ player to run for a TD and catch a TD pass in the same game since Todd Gurley did it against Florida in 2013. He later caught a 29-yard pass from Bennett in the third quarter for his third TD of the game.