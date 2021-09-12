UNLV: The Rebels still haven’t won a football game since 2019, but are trending in the correct direction. One week after losing to FCS-level Eastern Washington 35-33, they went toe-to-toe with a veteran-filled Pac-12 opponent. UNLV’s had a rough time the past couple years. They were 0-6 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and have started this year with two straight losses.