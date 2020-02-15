Daniels scored five as Alabama State opened the second half on a 10-2 run, surging ahead of the Bulldogs 40-37, and turning the rest of the second half into a one-possession ballgame.
Garrett Hicks led Alabama A&M (6-17, 3-9) with 14 points, hitting three from distance, while Cameron Alford added 13 with nine rebounds. Cameron Tucker scored 10 and dished five assists.
Alabama State turned 15 AAMU turnovers into 17 points. The Hornets were 17-for-42 at the line.
