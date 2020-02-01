Ryan Allen, who was second on the Fightin’ Blue Hens in scoring heading into the contest with 13.0 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7).

James Butler scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Dragons (12-11, 5-5), who outscored Delaware 46-34 in the paint in losing their third straight. Camren Wynter scored 22 points and Zach Walton scored 10.

Delaware evened the season series against the Dragons with the win. Drexel defeated Delaware 61-55 on Jan. 3. Delaware takes on Towson at home on Thursday. Drexel faces James Madison at home on Thursday.

