Allen Betrand tied a career high with 23 points for the Tigers (13-11, 7-5). Brian Fobbs added 19 points. Nicolas Timberlake had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Fightin’ Blue Hens evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Towson defeated Delaware 84-68 on Jan. 11. Delaware plays James Madison at home on Saturday. Towson matches up against Drexel on the road on Saturday.
