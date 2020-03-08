Grant Riller led Charleston (17-14) with 26 points, Brevin Galloway 14 and Zep Jasper 13.
Delaware led 32-27 at halftime and extended the lead to 41-30 when Painter scored on a layup and sank 1 of 2 foul shots. Riller’s 3 with 12:18 left brought Charleston within 47-43 before the Blue Hens gradually pulled away.
