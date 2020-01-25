Jordan Roland scored 27 points for the Huskies and Maxime Boursiquot added a career-high 18. Down by one through the final minute, Roland missed twice from 3-point distance and, after a Delaware steal, the Huskies fouled Darling, who made both with two ticks left.
The Blue Hens fouled, sending Tyson Walker to the line with 1.3 seconds on the clock. Walker made the first, deliberately missed the second but Delaware’s Dylan Painter wrapped up the rebound.
Delaware plays Drexel at home next Saturday. Northeastern takes on William & Mary on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.