BOSTON — Nate Darling scored 28 of his 34 points after halftime, making 3-of-4 free throws in the last 87 seconds, and Delaware, after trailing for nearly 30 minutes, eked past Northeastern 76-74 on Saturday.

Darling was 11-for-19 shooting and made 9-of-11 free throws, all in the second half as Delaware (15-7, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association) rallied. With Northeastern (11-10, 5-4) holding a 61-46 lead with ten minutes left, Delaware launched a 21-6 run, forcing a 67-67 tie six minutes later. Darling scored 10 points in the surge and the Blue Hens tied three more times — at 69, 71 and 73 — before a Darling free throw put them in front — for the first time since midway through the first half — 74-73 with 1:27 left.