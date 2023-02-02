Darthard's 26 points lead Utah Valley past Utah Tech 76-69

Darthard was 10 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Wolverines (18-6, 9-2 Western Athletic Conference). Aziz Bandaogo scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line, and added 12 rebounds. Justin Harmon was 3 of 17 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.