Darthard's 26 points lead Utah Valley past Utah Tech 76-69

SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Le’Tre Darthard had 26 points in Utah Valley’s 76-69 win against Utah Tech on Thursday night.
Cameron Gooden led the Trailblazers (10-13, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Noa Gonsalves added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for Utah Tech. In addition, Frank Staine had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Utah Valley takes on Cal Baptist at home on Wednesday, and Utah Tech hosts Southern Utah on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.