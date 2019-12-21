Jordan Walker had 24 points to pace the Eagles (5-7). Walker hit 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. Djimon Henson added 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, making all three of his 3-point tries.
Ta’lon Cooper’s jumper pulled Morehead State even at 65 with 5:39 left in the game, but Lunden McDay and Dartis hit back-to-back 3s and Ohio never looked back.
