ATHENS, Ohio — Jordan Dartis sank five 3-pointers and scored 25 points and Ben Vander Plas added 24 points and 11 rebounds to help Ohio hold off Morehead State 82-76 on Saturday.

Dartis hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor for the Bobcats (8-4), who shot 55% overall. Vander Plas, a sophomore, did his damage on 10-of-15 shooting and picked up his third double-double of the season. Jason Preston pitched in with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.