Dartmouth and Princeton square off in conference

Princeton Tigers (16-6, 7-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-15, 4-5 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes Dartmouth and Princeton will play on Saturday. The Big Green have gone 5-5 in home games. Dartmouth averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 7-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton ranks second in the Ivy League scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 18.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dame Adelekun is averaging 12.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Tosan Evbuomwan is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

