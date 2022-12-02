Dartmouth Big Green to host the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on Saturday

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-5)
TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Haskins is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 8.6 points. Ryan Cornish is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.9 points for Dartmouth.
Kaleb Higgins is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kancleris is averaging 8.7 points for CSU Bakersfield.
