Dartmouth Big Green to host the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on Saturday

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-5) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts CSU Bakersfield in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams. The Big Green have gone 2-1 at home. The Roadrunners are 1-2 on the road. CSU Bakersfield is third in the Big West with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Haskins is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 8.6 points. Ryan Cornish is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.9 points for Dartmouth.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kancleris is averaging 8.7 points for CSU Bakersfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

