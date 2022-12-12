Dartmouth hosts Whyte and Boston University

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dartmouth Big Green (4-7) at Boston University Terriers (6-5) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Walter Whyte scored 25 points in Boston University’s 72-70 win over the Marist Red Foxes. The Terriers have gone 3-0 in home games. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Big Green are 1-3 on the road. Dartmouth ranks third in the Ivy League with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Dame Adelekun averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whyte is averaging 14.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Terriers.

Cade Haskins is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 7.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article