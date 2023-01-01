Dartmouth hosts Williams and Cornell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cornell Big Red (10-3) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-10) Hanover, New Hampshire; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -8.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Nazir Williams scored 23 points in Cornell’s 86-70 win over the Binghamton Bearcats. The Big Green are 3-2 in home games. Dartmouth has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Big Red are 4-3 on the road. Cornell ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Guy Ragland Jr. averaging 3.5.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Big Green. Dame Adelekun is averaging 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Greg Dolan is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Big Red. Williams is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

