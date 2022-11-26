Dartmouth plays UTSA on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-2) San Antonio; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hits the road against UTSA looking to end its three-game road slide. The Roadrunners are 4-1 in home games. UTSA is 4-1 against opponents over .500. The Big Green are 0-2 on the road. Dartmouth has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Buggs III averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Japhet Medor is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.7 points for UTSA.

Dusan Neskovic is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 11.4 points for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

