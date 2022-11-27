Dartmouth plays UTSA on 3-game road skid

Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-2)
The Big Green are 0-2 on the road. Dartmouth ranks second in the Ivy League shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Japhet Medor is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Roadrunners. John Buggs III is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for UTSA.
Dusan Neskovic is shooting 56.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 11.4 points for Dartmouth.
