Dartmouth puts home win streak on the line against Vermont

Vermont Catamounts (4-7) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-5)
The Catamounts are 1-4 on the road. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 11.7 assists per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Haskins is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 7.7 points. Ryan Cornish is shooting 46.1% and averaging 12.6 points for Dartmouth.
Dylan Penn is shooting 49.0% and averaging 11.8 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.