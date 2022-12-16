Dartmouth takes on South Florida on 3-game slide

Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) at South Florida Bulls (4-6)
The Big Green are 1-4 on the road. Dartmouth averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.1 points. Selton Miguel is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.0 points for South Florida.
Cade Haskins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Ryan Cornish is shooting 43.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.