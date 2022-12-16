Dartmouth takes on South Florida on 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dartmouth Big Green (4-8) at South Florida Bulls (4-6) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -11; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth enters the matchup with South Florida after losing three in a row. The Bulls have gone 2-4 in home games. South Florida has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Green are 1-4 on the road. Dartmouth averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.1 points. Selton Miguel is shooting 43.6% and averaging 12.0 points for South Florida.

Cade Haskins averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Ryan Cornish is shooting 43.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

