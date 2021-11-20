Dartmouth (9-1, 5-1), ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches poll, ended the first half with a field goal and opened the second with a lightning-fast touchdown drive, opening a 31-17 lead on Brown (2-8, 1-6), which had matched score for score through the first half.
Big Green scored 21 unanswered points to open the second half.
E.J. Perry threw for 258 yards with one touchdown for Brown, and ran for another.
