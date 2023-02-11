Dasher and the Saint Peter's Peacocks visit conference foe Manhattan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-13, 5-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-14, 6-7 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Nelson and the Manhattan Jaspers host Isiah Dasher and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in MAAC play. The Jaspers have gone 4-7 at home. Manhattan ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 34.5% from downtown, led by Aryan Arora shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Peacocks are 5-9 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s is the leader in the MAAC giving up only 64.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Dasher is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article