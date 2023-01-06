Dasher and the Saint Peter's Peacocks visit conference foe Siena

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-7, 2-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-5, 3-0 MAAC) Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -8.5; over/under is 129.5 BOTTOM LINE: Javian McCollum and the Siena Saints host Isiah Dasher and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. The Saints are 3-1 on their home court. Siena scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Peacocks are 2-3 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Saints and Peacocks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 17.1 points and four assists for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.

Dasher is averaging 13.8 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

