Dasher, Saint Peter's Peacocks square off against the Manhattan Jaspers

Saint Peter's Peacocks (10-13, 5-9 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-14, 6-7 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -1.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Saint Peter's in a matchup of MAAC teams. The Jaspers have gone 4-7 in home games. Manhattan has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Peacocks have gone 5-9 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC with 10.9 assists per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Reid is averaging six points and 3.8 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

