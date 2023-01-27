Dasher, Saint Peter's Peacocks square off against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-12, 3-8 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-14, 3-7 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Mount St. Mary’s and Saint Peter’s will play on Saturday. The Mountaineers are 3-6 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Peacocks are 3-8 in conference play. Saint Peter’s is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Latrell Reid is averaging 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

