Dasher, Saint Peter's Peacocks square off against the Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs (15-12, 12-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-16, 6-12 MAAC)
The Broncs are 12-6 in conference games. Rider has a 7-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Dasher averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Murray is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.
Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 16.3 points for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.
LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.
Broncs: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.