Dasher, Saint Peter's Peacocks square off against the Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs (15-12, 12-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-16, 6-12 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Rider in a matchup of MAAC teams. The Peacocks are 7-5 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is ninth in the MAAC with 10.6 assists per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 3.6.

The Broncs are 12-6 in conference games. Rider has a 7-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Dasher averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Murray is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 16.3 points for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Broncs: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

