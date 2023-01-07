Dasher, Saint Peter's Peacocks to host Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-11, 1-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-8, 2-4 MAAC)
The Golden Griffins have gone 1-4 against MAAC opponents. Canisius allows 74.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dasher is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.
Henderson is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.5 points. Tahj Staveskie is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.
LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.
Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.