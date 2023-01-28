Dasher, Saint Peter's Peacocks to visit Benjamin, Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-12, 3-8 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-14, 3-7 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -2.5; over/under is 119.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers host Isiah Dasher and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in MAAC play Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-6 at home. Mount St. Mary’s is ninth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Malik Jefferson leads the Mountaineers with 6.9 boards.

The Peacocks have gone 3-8 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s allows 64.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Dasher is shooting 39.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Peacocks. Jaylen Murray is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

